OBITUARY: Stephen Dale Hilliard

Stephen Dale Hilliard, age 45 of Murfreesboro passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

He was a native of Rutherford Co. He worked for Clark Iron and Metal in Murfreesboro.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Melissa Sue Hilliard; son, Caleb Dale Hilliard; daughter, Nevaeh Hilliard; Mother, Kay Puckett and husband Terry; father, Allen Hilliard and partner Rita Haislip; sisters, Amy Hale and husband Michael, April Puckett and partner Clint LoMauro; brother, Scotty Puckett, several other family and friends.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 27th Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 28th at Bradley Creek Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email