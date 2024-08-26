OBITUARY: Timothy Miles Bath Jr.

Timothy Miles Bath, Jr, age 41 of Murfreesboro passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

He was a native of Paris TN and was a Christian. Timothy had worked as a Computer Programming Engineer.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Denice Kirby and partner Scott Stone; father, Timothy Miles Bath, Sr and wife Donna; sisters, Maria Barnes and husband William, and Amber Walker and friend Callister Dubois; brothers, Adam Walker and friend Lauren Owen, and Dylan Walker and wife Shelby; nephews, Miles, Noah, Wilder, Graham

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27th 12 noon until 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 27th, at 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Cremation to follow the service. www.woodfinchapel.com

