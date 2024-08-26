OBITUARY: Glenda H. Sadler

Glenda H Sadler, age 87, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at her residence.

She was a native of Winchester, TN but has lived in Rutherford County most of her life.

Glenda was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Sadler, son, David Sadler and brother, Paul Pfeil. She is survived by her son Tim Sadler and cousin, Angie Hill.

A chapel service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Monday, August 26, 2024, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. https://www.jenningsandayers.com

