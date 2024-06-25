OBITUARY: Selena Sue Farmer

Selena Sue Farmer, 76, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away suddenly, on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Sue was a 1966 graduate of Alcoa High School, Alcoa, Tennessee, and attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She served as the Valedictorian of her high school graduating class.

As a member of First Baptist Church, Murfreesboro for 30 years, she served as a teacher in the children’s department.

Originally from East Tennessee, Sue loved the Smoky Mountains and all the fun of viewing black bears, camping and picnicking. An avid traveler who was always ready to go and see.

Sue is survived by her husband of over 56 years, John C. Farmer; daughters, Kristi Haney and husband, David, and Lisa Mangrum; Granddaughters, Rylee Haney, Chloe Haney, Bailey Mangrum, Brynn Mangum, all of Murfreesboro, and Alex Mangrum of Millington, Tennessee; and sister, Gwyn Hanie of Georgia

Sue was an amazing cook and homemaker, animal lover, who loved her family holidays and traditions. She will forever be cherished as the loving matriarch of a blessed family… a loving wife, mother, sister and friend and “the best Nanny ever”. We will always miss her love.

In lieu of flowers, donations of remembrance can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or PAWS of Rutherford County.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26th, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A prayer service will be Wednesday, June 26th at 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be Thursday, June 27th, at 2:00 PM at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Townsend TN www.woodfinchapel.com

