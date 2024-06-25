OBITUARY: Delores Campbell

Delores Campbell, age 88, of Lascassas, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Mrs. Campbell was the daughter of the late Theodore and Catherine Mertz Shaefer.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Sanford H. Campbell; sons, Jeff Edmonds and his wife Laurie, Mark Campbell and his wife Carol and Lloyd Campbell and his wife Carol; daughter, Kathy Campbell Ward and her husband Thompson; sisters, Theresa Werlinger and Frances Lollmann and her husband Joe; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by two siblings, Bernard and Anna.

Graveside services will be at Three O’clock the afternoon of Thursday, June 27, 2024 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with visitation also on Thursday, June 27, 2024 from Two O’clock until Three O’clock at Roselawn Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Mrs. Campbell was an Occupational Therapist and had attended Holly Grove Baptist.

