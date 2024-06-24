Top Stories From June 24, 2024

Here are the top stories for June 24, 2024.
Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant II held its ribbon cutting on April 24, 2024, for its location at 2896 S. Rutherford Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Read more
Join the City of Murfreesboro for Celebration Under the Stars on Thursday, July 4th at The Fountains. Read more
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to Murfreesboro! Read more
Middle Tennessee State University’s Police Department recently used funding from two state grants — totaling over $1.8 million — to put toward safety improvements across campus. Read more
Murfreesboro detectives are investigating a shoplifting case that occurred at Ulta on Medical Center Parkway on June 18. Read more
