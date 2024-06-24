Top Stories From June 24, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
53

Here are the top stories for June 24, 2024.

1Ribbon Cutting: Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant II in Murfreesboro

Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant II
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce

Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant II held its ribbon cutting on April 24, 2024, for its location at 2896 S. Rutherford Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Read more

2Murfreesboro’s Celebration Under the Stars Returns with Live Music & Fireworks

Join the City of Murfreesboro for Celebration Under the Stars on Thursday, July 4th at The Fountains. Read more

3Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Heads to Middle TN

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to Murfreesboro! Read more

4MTSU Police Putting Over $1.8M in State Grants into Campus Infrastructure, Traffic Safety

Middle Tennessee State University Police Lt. Jon Leverette shows off the department’s new radar speed trailer, which the department applied for and purchased with the help of a Tennessee Highway Safety Office grant. (MTSU photo by Stephanie Wagner)

Middle Tennessee State University’s Police Department recently used funding from two state grants — totaling over $1.8 million — to put toward safety improvements across campus. Read more

5Two Sought in Ulta Shoplifting in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro detectives are investigating a shoplifting case that occurred at Ulta on Medical Center Parkway on June 18. Read more

