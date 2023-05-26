OBITUARY: Ruth T. Hickey

Ruth T. Hickey of Murfreesboro, passed peacefully at NHC in Murfreesboro, TN, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the age of 97.

Born and raised in Flatbush, Brooklyn and the Bronx, NY, Ruth and Walter, her husband of 48 years, settled in Uniondale, Long Island, where they put down deep roots and raised a family of four (plus one dog).

Ruth was predeceased by her husband and three daughters: Catherine Hickey (who died at birth), Linda (Hickey) Fulton, and Kathleen Hickey.

Her memory is deeply treasured by her sons Brian and Dennis Hickey, nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a step-brother, and a small but lustrous ring of dear friends and loved ones, as well as residents and staff at NHC.

Ruth’s indomitable faith, resilience in the face of adversity, and concern for others was rounded out by a vibrant fashion sense that prevailed down to her last manicure, two days before her passing.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 26, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Murfreesboro. Following the mass, visitation with the Hickey family will be from 12:30 until 2:30 P.M. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow next week at Long Island National Cemetery in New York.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Foundation for Cancer Research (https://www.nfcr.org/).

An online guestbook is available for the Hickey family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

