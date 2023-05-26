OBITUARY: Betty Jane Smith

Betty Jane Smith, age 87, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt and friend.

Born in Wisconsin, Betty worked at a bank in Memphis, Tennessee and later she made Murfreesboro, Tennessee her home. She was a strong independent woman who inspired others to be the same. She loved cats and never let a stray go hungry. When not tending to her family, home or animals, Betty could be found enjoying a cup of coffee with her nose in a book.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Raymond Clifton Smith and survived by her daughter, Stacee Smith.

In lieu of flowers, please enjoy a book, or make a donation to the American Human Society or any other non-profit that helps animals.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

