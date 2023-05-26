OBITUARY: Loretta Blake Frantz

Miss Loretta Blake Frantz, infant, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023. She was born in Murfreesboro, TN and is the daughter of Ray and Emma Frantz. Her family attends New Vision Baptist Church.

Miss Loretta is survived by her parents, Ray and Emma Frantz; brother, Jaxson Frantz; grandparents, Matt and Joy Frantz, Shannon Cawthon, and Jeff Arms; aunts and uncles, Jay Frantz, Erin Frantz, Wesley Frantz, and Cameron Arms; and a host of extended aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

