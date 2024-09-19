OBITUARY: Robert Lee Carter Sr.

Mr. Robert Lee Carter, Sr. age 70 passed away on Friday, September 13, 2024 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He is survived by a loving wife, Jamie Brinkley Carter. Children, Fred and Janet Carter, Lamiya Manus, Nariah and Jonteria Brinkley. Mother and Father in law, Barbara and Shirley Brinkley, sister, Felicia McFadden. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Devoted niece, Tyra Payton, devoted nephews, Jerry Alexander and Bryan Payton. Loving dear friends, Martha Scruggs and family, Barry and Mary Watkins.

Family Visitation, Saturday, September 21, 2024 from 11-12 noon with funeral service to follow at Hellum Funeral Chapel.

Please keep the Carter family in your thoughts and prayers.

