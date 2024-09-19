Weather 9-18-22-2024 Heating Up and Dry

Your weekend forecast is simple…dry and hot. We won’t see a legit chance of rain until mid-week next week, when we also see more fall-like temperatures arrive.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 91. Light north wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
