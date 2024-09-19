OBITUARY: Christopher Daniel Hatcher

Christopher Daniel Hatcher, age 48, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 13th, 2024.

He was born in Parris Island, SC, but resided in Murfreesboro, TN for many years before moving to Altamonte Springs, FL.

Christopher (Chris) is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne Hatcher, also of Altamonte Springs, FL; mother, Betty Jo Mobley Sanders; son, Cody Yarbrough; daughter, Haley Pewitt; 2 grandchildren; brother, Carl Hatcher, 2 nephews Cayden & Carter, and “fur daughter” whom he loved dearly, Nala Hatcher.

Christopher is preceded in death by his father, Hershel Reginald Hatcher.

Christopher was a Project Supervisor for EnterSource and was approaching 15 years with the company. He loved his career and loved everyone he worked with.

Christopher loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman, competing and winning many tournaments. He also loved bowling and participated in different leagues, competing in and winning many tournaments including state & local championships. He had an amazing gift of spinning the ball and making it do a killer left or right hook. He also loved throwing darts and shooting pool and was amazing at those as well. He always gave 110% at anything he did. He had a love for all animals but especially loved dogs and they him.

Christopher was strong-willed and stubborn at times, but he also had an enormous heart and wonderful sense of humor. He was generous, loyal, hardworking, brave and just an all-around good guy. He was clever and full to the brim with knowledge that he gained through his life experiences: fisherman, contractor, field technician, and self-taught mechanic.

Christopher will be greatly missed by his wife & family and everyone who knew and loved him!

Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers for Christopher and the Hatcher Family!

Suzanne and Carl would like for everyone to join them at one of Christopher’s favorite places, Fat Willies, located at 244 River Rock Road Murfreesboro, TN this Saturday, September 21st, 2024 at 2:00 PM. We hope that you will join us to share a toast to celebrate Christopher’s life and to share your stories and wonderful memories that you have of him.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email