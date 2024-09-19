OBITUARY: Charlie Earl Carter

Charlie Earl Carter, age 77 of Lascassas passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

He was a native of Nashville and was preceded by his parents, George Lawson Carter, Sr., and Lois Singleton Carter., and son-in-law, Sean Smith.

Mr. Carter was a Christian and veteran of the United States Army. He was retired from Nissan in Smyrna.

He is survived by his wife 56 years, Linda Stiles Carter; daughters, Kathy Gillingham and husband Tom, Sandra Smith; Grandchildren; Lauren Gillingham, and Serena Smith; brother, Terry Carter and wife Sandra; sister, Margaret Wilson and husband Ray.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. www.vicc.org

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

