Mr. Richard James McClanahan, age 78, of Smyrna, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, June 25, 2021.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Ernest W. McClanahan and Ann Isabelle McClanahan Hodges. Mr. McClanahan worked in information technology for Genesco and then HCA at his retirement. He was a faithful member of Highland Heights Church of Christ. Mr. McClanahan’s Facebook page was titled Walking With Bailey which he used as a way to spread the word of God. He was also an avid UT fan and enjoyed anything having to do with UT sports. His greatest love was that of his family.

Mr. McClanahan is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donna McClanahan; three daughters, Terri Hackney of Smyrna, TN, Lori Earhart and her husband Jody of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Emily Sharpe and her husband Toby of Franklin, TN; eight grandchildren, John Mark Hackney and his wife Abby, Hope McCarty and her husband Spencer, Taylor Modesitt and her husband Clark, Tori Cooper and her husband Spencer, Jordan Beaulieu, Weston Sharpe, Keaton Sharpe, and Maddox Sharpe; five great-grandchildren, Callen and Noa Kate Modesitt, Sutton Cooper, Kylen McCarty, and Baker Hackney; brother, Larry McClanahan and his wife Betty; sisters-in-law, Jackie Gill and her husband Robert and Betty Proctor; numerous nieces and nephews; and faithful canine companion, Bailey.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their care of Mr. McClanahan and the family.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 9:00am until 11:00am at Highland Heights Church of Christ. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11:00am at Highland Heights Church of Christ.

