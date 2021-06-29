OBIT CANDLE

Dorothy Campbell Ellis– Age 95 of La Vergne, TN.  June 27, 2021.

Dorothy was a member of Gilroy Church of Christ. Preceded in death by husbands, Buford Campbell and Milburn Ellis; and a granddaughter, Terri Angelique Craighead. Survived by sons, Randall (Linda) Campbell & Terry (Susan) Campbell; grandsons, Allen & Randy Campbell; granddaughter, Jill Dixon; great grandsons, Jerry England III & Christian Dixon; great-great granddaughter, Zoey Dixon; and brother, Burton (Martha) Waddey.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, by Jerry Maxwell.  Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers: Allen Campbell, Andy Waddey, Jerry Lee England, Christian Dixon, Joel Lee Rodgers, Braden Hunsicker and Ken Hunsicker.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Visitation Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.


