Betty L. Hooper, age 78 of Smyrna died June 28, 2021. She was a native of Robertson County and was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Leroy Fulton, and Betty Louise Edens Fulton. Mrs. Hooper was Artist and founding member Middle Tennessee Artist. Her creations and Love for Art will live on for generations to come.

She is survived by her husband 59 years, Larry Hooper; children, Teri Crowl and husband Ron, Timothy Hooper and wife Krista Mallory, Steven Hooper; grandchildren, Kenneth Saunders, Andrew Hooper, Abby Hooper; brothers, Frankie Fulton and wife Joan, Walt Fulton and wife Kathy; David Fulton and wife Vanessa; brother-in-law, Dennis Hooper and wife Renee; sister-in-law, Linda Watts and husband Glenn.

Visitation will be 9:00AM until Celebration of life gathering at 11:00AM Saturday Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Reception will follow at Sam Davis Lodge. www.woodfinchapel.com