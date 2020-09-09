Polly Comer Tidwell, age 80, of Rockvale, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Thelma Sims Comer. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Caroline Wells.

She is survived by her loving husband, James Tidwell; daughter, Connie Lay; son, Jimmy Tidwell; nieces, Donna Morris and Jamie Robertson; nephew, James Wells; and cousins, Paul and Susan Jennings.

Mrs. Tidwell was member of First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. She enjoyed working on Wednesday’s there in the library. She was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

