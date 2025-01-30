OBITUARY: Phillip Ray Booker

Phillip Ray Booker, age 75, passed away on January 27, 2025.

He was born in Green County, Indiana and lived most of his life in Rutherford County. He retired as a Diesel Mechanic.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, Glendon Booker and Geneva Wright Booker.

He is survived by son, Phillip Wayne Booker (Louise Anderson); daughter, Tina (Ryan) Turner; brother, Sherrill (Joan) Booker; special friend, Bertha Trail; and grandchildren, Aaron Turner, Carson Turner and Ryland Turner.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, January 31, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers with Ben Eschenfelder officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Murfreesboro PAWS in his memory.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email