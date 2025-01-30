OBITUARY: Jackie Wayne Jones

Jackie Wayne Jones, age 63, passed away at his residence on January 27, 2025. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Jackie was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyte Wayne Jones and Mary Frances Robinson Jones; sister, Patricia Jones; and brother, Mark Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Eileen Jones; son, Josh Wayne (Jessica) Jones; grandson, Joel Wayne Jones; brothers, Michael Jones, Chris Jones; and stepmother, Toni Jones.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM till 2:00 PM chapel service on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email