OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Jetton Haynes

James “Jim” Jetton Haynes, age 87, passed away on January 28, 2025.

He was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro and was a self-employed entrepreneur. Jim was the owner of Haynes Amusement Company for more than 50 years and co-founder of the National Spotted Saddle Horse Association. Jim served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Meredith, he was a member of the Sportsman Club and was one of the few frogman (scuba divers) in Rutherford County.

He was also an avid hunter, fisherman and bird watcher. Jim and Sonia were members of the First Baptist Church and members of the Stones River Country Club for 53 years, which was initially his family’s farm. Jim enjoyed spending time and playing his guitar with family, riding horses, and spending time on Center Hill Lake with friends as part of the Pine Creek Social Club.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Sonia Wiser Haynes; parents, George William Haynes Sr., and Mary Barton Jetton Haynes; brothers, George William Haynes Jr., and Jack Haynes.

He is survived by his daughters, Valerie (Jim) Smith, Libby Hutchins, Kim (Steve) Damesworth; son, Eddie Wiser; brother, Thomas J. (Margaret) Haynes; grandchildren, Katie Furgeson, Whitney Redden, Matthew Rogers, John Rogers, Justin (Stephanie) Wiser, Daniel (Madison) Wiser, Stephanie Johnson, Ashley (Ethan) Jordan, Edie Smith, Cooper Smith, Haynes Hutchins, Harlan Hutchins, and Madison (Josh) Gunter; great-grandchildren, Macie Steele and Ella Johnson and Jack Gunter.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2025, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 1:30 PM Friday following visitation at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422

