OBITUARY: Norvill David Simmons

Norvill David Simmons, 64, of Chapel Hill, Tennessee passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with renal cell carcinoma. He was surrounded by his family.

David was born on January 16, 1960, in Louisville, Kentucky to Norvill and Donna Simmons. He grew up in Greenville, Kentucky and was a 1978 graduate of Muhlenberg Central High School. On April 27, 1985, he married Tracy (Carver) Simmons. They began their lives together in Franklin, Tennessee.

Simmons had a strong work ethic, an entrepreneurial spirit, and was the consummate student, earning his bachelor’s and MBA from Trevecca Nazarene University. Because of his varied interests and love of learning, he worked in multiple industries during his career—from mining, steel, and construction aggregates to owning a trucking operation and later working for several years in technology, with a focus in healthcare IT.

An ordained minister, he also served as a bi-vocational pastor in the Nashville area. David enjoyed fishing, boating, weekend trips with family and friends, watching movies, playing video games, and reading. Most of all, he was a true student of God’s Word.

He is survived by Tracy, his wife of 39 years; their only son, Nathan (Taylor) and their son, Conner, of Christiana, Tennessee; a brother, Larry (Vickie), and sister, Penny, of Greenville, Kentucky; brother-in-law Todd (Sherry) Carver of Bowling Green, Kentucky; three nephews, Drew Simmons, Dylan Simmons, and Todd Carver II; two nieces, Chelsi Carver and Mallory Brooks; one great niece, four great nephews, an aunt, an uncle, and many cousins.

David was preceded in death by his own parents and also by his mother- and father-in-law, Myrna and Don Carver.

There will be a celebration of life gathering to commemorate David’s life in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in David’s memory be made to Alive Hospice or the building fund of Grove Hill Church.