The Caverns Sessions Returns with New Season on PBS

The Caverns Sessions returns with a new season of subterranean performances on PBS stations and the PBS app beginning September 4th with an episode featuring three-time GRAMMY award winners Ozomatli.

“We invite viewers to dive into the heart of The Caverns, where the artistry of musical performances reverberates deeply—set against the awe-inspiring backdrop of underground wonder,” says Todd Mayo, owner of The Caverns and co-founder of Todd Squared, LLC, the creative company behind this 16-time Emmy Award-winning series for the past 13 years.

This new 2024 season of The Caverns Sessions—formerly Bluegrass Underground, the second longest-running music series on national television behind Austin City Limits—features an eclectic lineup of roots artists: high-energy country rockers Shane Smith & The Saints; acclaimed Nashville artist, SiriusXM DJ, and Grand Ole Opry regular Elizabeth Cook; progressive Americana artist Lindsay Lou; 14-time GRAMMY winner Dan Tyminski fronting his Dan Tyminski Band; Southern-punk roots rockers American Aquarium; vibrant Americana band Clay Street Unit; rising Appalachian country soul band 49 Winchester; genre-blending collective The Texas Gentlemen; neo-acoustic supergroup Big Richard; GRAMMY-winning urban-Latino fusion band Ozomatli; versatile blues and roots artist Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory; and prolific songwriter Evan Honer.

Beginning on September 4th, television viewers nationwide can tune-in to The Caverns Sessions when the new season begins airing on PBS stations. Check local listings for specific airdates and times. Each episode will be available for streaming on PBS.org and the PBS app for 30 days after its original airdate.

“The Caverns Sessions endures because it showcases extraordinary musical talent across genres within an unparalleled underground setting,” says Todd Jarrell, producer of the series. “This show merges America’s breathtaking natural beauty with its rich musical heritage, delivering performances that resonate deeply with the essence of the American experience.”

Season XIII of The Caverns Sessions is produced by Todd Mayo and Todd Jarrell of Todd Squared LLC, directed by Jim Yockey, with Andy Kern as Audio Engineer and Allen Branton as Lighting Designer. The series is supported by underwriting from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Tennessee’s South Cumberland Tourism Partnership. The 12-episode series is presented to PBS nationally in partnership with WCTE Central TN PBS based in Cookeville, TN.

Don’t miss The Caverns Sessions new season this Fall on PBS! Check local PBS listings for specific airdates and times. Full schedule of when each episode of The Caverns Sessions will be available to stream via the PBS app or PBS.org:

Sep 4, 2024 – Ozomatli

Sep 11, 2024 – Shane Smith & The Saints

Sep 18, 2024 – Lindsay Lou

Sep 25, 2024 – Evan Honer

Oct 2, 2024 – Dan Tyminski Band

Oct 9, 2024 – Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory

Oct 16, 2024 – American Aquarium

Oct 23, 2024 – Clay Street Unit

Oct 30, 2024 – Elizabeth Cook

Nov 6, 2024 – 49 Winchester

Nov 16, 2024 – The Texas Gentlemen

Nov 20, 2024 – Big Richard

