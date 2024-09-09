Rutherford County’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Set for Wednesday

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring a 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the 9-11 Memorial at the Sheriff’s Office at 940 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro.

Everyone is invited to attend!

Keynote speaker will be Retired Air Force Col. Thomas Hickerson who led his Lockheed Martin team into the burning Pentagon Sept. 11, 2001 to restore and maintain critical communications following the terrorists’ attacks.

The ceremony should last about one hour.

