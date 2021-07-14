Mrs. Mildred Martin Hazlewood, age 93, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, July 12, 2021.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Charles T. and Nelle Dowell Martin. Mrs. Hazlewood was a 1946 graduate of East High School in Nashville and attended the University of Tennessee. She was an accountant and bookkeeper until her retirement. Mrs. Hazlewood was very involved at East Main Church of Christ. She was there Sunday morning and evening, Tuesday morning for a sewing class, Wednesday morning and evening Bible class, and likely any other time the doors were open. Mrs. Hazlewood went on many church trips and mission trips. She loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hazlewood is survived by her four children, Jeanette Kermick and her husband Herbert of Prattville, AL, Suzanne Chen and her husband James of Hixson, TN, Martin Cayce of Lascassas, TN, and Randall Hazlewood and Mary Alice Givens of Murfreesboro; daughter-in-law, Joan Hazlewood of Johnston, IA; eight grandchildren, Gerry and Michael Kermick, Katherine Newcombe, Sam, Nicholas, Sarah, Christopher, and Jimmy Hazlewood; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Clifton Hazlewood, Sr.; a son, Lewis Clifton Hazlewood, Jr.; and brother, Charles T. Martin, Jr.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, July 16, 2021 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.