Mildred Hazlewood

Mrs. Mildred Martin Hazlewood, age 93, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, July 12, 2021.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Charles T. and Nelle Dowell Martin. Mrs. Hazlewood was a 1946 graduate of East High School in Nashville and attended the University of Tennessee. She was an accountant and bookkeeper until her retirement. Mrs. Hazlewood was very involved at East Main Church of Christ. She was there Sunday morning and evening, Tuesday morning for a sewing class, Wednesday morning and evening Bible class, and likely any other time the doors were open. Mrs. Hazlewood went on many church trips and mission trips. She loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hazlewood is survived by her four children, Jeanette Kermick and her husband Herbert of Prattville, AL, Suzanne Chen and her husband James of Hixson, TN, Martin Cayce of Lascassas, TN, and Randall Hazlewood and Mary Alice Givens of Murfreesboro; daughter-in-law, Joan Hazlewood of Johnston, IA; eight grandchildren, Gerry and Michael Kermick, Katherine Newcombe, Sam, Nicholas, Sarah, Christopher, and Jimmy Hazlewood; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Clifton Hazlewood, Sr.; a son, Lewis Clifton Hazlewood, Jr.; and brother, Charles T. Martin, Jr.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, July 16, 2021 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here