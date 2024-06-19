OBITUARY: Michael Scott Hoover

Michael Scott Hoover, age 34 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Monday, June 17, 2024.

He was a native of Nashville and grew up in Rutherford County.

Michael was preceded in death by his father Scott Hoover, uncle Curtis Thompson, grandfather, Harvey Thompson.

He is survived by his mother, Teresa Thompson Hoover; brother, Christopher Hensley; grandmother, Hilda Holden; aunts, Gayle Allen, Ashley Musgrove; uncle, Mike Collins; beloved dog, Finn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help with funeral expenses.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 21st, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Friday, June 21st at 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Cremation will follow the service. www.woodfinchapel.com

