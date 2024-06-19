OBITUARY: Mary Katherine Ferriss Calkin

Mary Katherine Ferriss Calkin, age 99, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Mrs. Calkin was born June 12, 1925, in Chattanooga, TN to the late Clarence Jack Ferriss, Sr. and Ruby Jarrell Frost Ferriss.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Homer Leonard Calkin, brothers, Roy Wilbur Ferriss, James Ferriss, Donald Lewis Ferriss, and Clarence Jack Ferris, Jr, and a sister, Judy Ann Ferriss.

Mrs. Calkin is survived by her brother, Robert Glenn Ferriss of Hixson, TN and a special friend Mollie Jackson of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 24, 2024, at Clearfield Cemetery in Clearfield, IA.

Mrs. Calkin was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Murfreesboro, TN and was a retired Legislative Executive with the US Transportation Department.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Mrs. Calkin.

An online guestbook for the Calkin family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Local funeral arrangements by Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN (615) 893-5151.

Iowa funeral arrangements by Armstrong Funeral Home, Clearfield, IA (641) 464-3413.

