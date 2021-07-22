Michael Ray Mead

Michael Ray Mead Came into this world 2-18-1977, Left this world 7-17-2021 Michael was the loving son of Roy Roger and Lynda Mead of Murfreesboro, TN.

He was the youngest of 5 children. Michael is preceded in death by his father Roy on 10-3-2018. He is survived by his mother Lynda Mead, 2 brothers Martin Roy Mead of Houston TX, Matthew (Becky) Mead of Murfreesboro, TN, 2 sisters Monica Lynn (Don) Rice of Mt. Juliet, TN, Micky (Bobby) Donovan of Unionville, TN, 3 children Faith Louise Mead, Matthew Deon Ghee, Madelin Mead.

He is also survived by his loving fiancé Melissa Timbs of Lebanon, TN and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Michael was a current employee of Duct Doctor and former employee of Lee Company.

Michael enjoyed taking photos and spending time with his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

We are celebrating him being in heaven fishing with his dad.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael Ray Mead please visit our Tribute Store.


