OBITUARY: Mercalene Duncan Rigsby

Mercalene Duncan Rigsby, age 88, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023.

A native of McMinnville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Hillard and Shirley Dell Eldridge Duncan.

Mrs. Rigsby was a member of Shady Grove The Baptist Church and a homemaker. She was also a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Mrs. Rigsby was also preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Rigsby who died in 2009, daughter, Sharon Elaine Rigsby Williams and her husband Ivan, brother, Curtis Hill Duncan, and a sister, Sharon Jane Womack.

Mrs. Rigsby is survived by her sons, Darrell Boyd Rigsby and his wife Tina, and Brett Rigsby and his wife Melissa all of Murfreesboro, TN; five grandchildren, Kyle, Taylor, and Grayson Rigsby, Clint Williams, and Lauren Funderburg; and seven great-grandchildren, Wyatt Boyd and Emmett Rigsby, Whitney Eaton, Reid Tate, Sophia and Roman Williams, and Scott Funderburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, August 7, 2023, and Tuesday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Elder Barry Whitaker and Bro. Jonathan Womack officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with sons, grandsons, and great-grandsons serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Rigsby family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/