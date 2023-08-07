OBITUARY: Howard Smith Brown

In memory of Mr. Howard Smith Brown (or Apple Brown as he was called by many) was born on January 15, 1941. He passed away on July 15, 2023 at Alive Hospice after an extended illness.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County other than while in the armed forces.

Howard is survived by his wife, Martha Jane (Marti) (Murf), sons, Jerry Howard (Jaime), (Murf.), Jeffrey Keith (special friend-Teresa), (Murf.), stepdaughter, Teresa Crouch (Steve) (Smyrna)stepsons: David E. Baker (Amanda), (Shelbyville), Josef (Joey) M. Baker (Lisa), (Christiana), Jeremiah J. McNeese (Myra) (Smyrna), as well as 2 sisters Esther Carol (Tom) Millard (Murf), Sandra Kay (David) (Paducah, Ky, one brother, John Gary Brown (Murf) and many cousins, nieces, nephews and his much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his father, Howard Smith Brown, Sr., his mother Esther Alene Hendrix Brown, son, Richard Allen Brown. Howard was of the Baptist faith.

Howard was a tanker driver for Henderson Oil Company and Pilot Oil Corporation of Knoxville retiring in 2013 @ the age of 72. Previously was in the United States Air Force serving with the 817th Civil Eng. Sq at Pease Air Force Base, New Hampshire.

We want to give special mention to the Broad Street Hardee’s breakfast Club, where Howard was a long time member, rarely ever missing a morning, swapping tall tales and everything “Boro” which brought much joy to all. He loved making people laugh, remembering memories and tales of the “old” Murfreesboro and its citizens; old western movies and old time country and western music and original Grand Old Opry members.

He had a passion for his riding lawnmower and keeping his yard nice. Then sitting in backyard quietly enjoying the beauty of his work while watching the birds and squirrels. His great love for the past 8 years was his rascally little Yorkie, Snookie. During his long days in hospital, rehab and finally Alive, he never failed to ask “How’s my boy?” He loved making him bark on FaceTime.

Rest in Peace dear Howard and walk those golden roads you so richly deserve. You are missed.

Celebration of Life will be held on 8-12-2023 from 1-3 pm at First Church of the Nazarene 1618 Hamilton Drive Murfreesboro, TN; 615-626-1415; Website: www.mboro1stchurch.com. A meal will follow provided by the church.

We ask anyone wanting to share a story of their memories of Howard to please share with attendees.

