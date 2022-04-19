Mr. Melvin Allen Floyd of Milton, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home, he was 86 years old.

A native of Rutherford County, he was preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Mae Allen Floyd Hudson; stepfather, Melzer Hudson; father, Thomas Floyd; and sister, Marion Lifsey.

Mr. Floyd is survived by his wife, Connie Estes Floyd; son, Mark Floyd of Rockvale, TN; daughter, Melissa Floyd Davies and her husband Joe of Milton, TN; grandchildren, Amanda Pipkin of Lebanon, TN, Will and Keaton Pipkin both of Milton, TN; brother, David Hudson, and his wife Glenda of Lascassas, TN; sisters, Dorothy Lee Pearson and her husband Joe of Morrison, TN, and Anne Fiorentino and her husband Nick of Lascassas, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Floyd was a member of the Milton Church of Christ, served in the US Army, and retired from Kroger.

Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Milton Church of Christ. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Milton Church of Christ with Teb Batey officiating. Burial will follow in the Milton Cemetery with Deane Gionta, Steven and Scott Santa Ana, Jeff and Brent Davis, and Ted Sullivan serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Smith, Tony Parsons, Willie Floyd, Jerry McCullough, Billy Thomas, Henry McHenry, and Keith Hudson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Milton Church of Christ in memory of Mr. Floyd.

