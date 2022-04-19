Mr. Christopher ‘Chris’ Dale Johnson of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, he was 46 years old.

He was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by his stepmother, Michal Johnson.

Chris was a man of many talents and had a passion for dog grooming, and a heart of gold. Chris loved all of his children.

He is survived by his wife, Trudy Johnson; children, Daniel Johnson, Sam Johnson, Journey Lanius, Izzy Johnson; father, Daniel Johnson; mother, Tracey Jenkins, and husband Big Mike; sister, Beverly Jenkins; brother, Michael Jenkins.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM to the celebration of life service at 3:00 PM Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com

