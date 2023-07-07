OBITUARY: Melinda Kay Underwood

Melinda Kay Reed Underwood, age 63, passed away on July 3, 2023. She was lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Wards Grove Baptist Church.

Melinda was preceded in death by her father Jacky Dean Reed. She is survived by her husband of 44 years Bill Underwood, son David Underwood, mother, Lounette Neely Smotherman, sisters Tammy (Marty) Dawson, Lisa (Todd) Hackney and Shannon (Jimmy) Barrett and grandchildren, Valorie and Claire Underwood.

In her younger years she enjoyed cheerleading and playing softball, as she got older she followed her dream to be a nurse. She became an amazing nurse helping people. In retiring she became a great homemaker, a beloved grandmother to her girls and the job of taking care of her husband who was her soul mate and best friend. She will be sadly missed by all of us.

A graveside service will be held at a later date with Bro. Jim Paschall officiating. Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Haynes Chapel Church.

