OBITUARY: Matt Skoropat

Matt Skoropat, age 42, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He was a native of Denver, Colorado but has been living in Rutherford County.

Matt is survived by his parents, Timothy (Beverly) Skoropat and Diane (Scott) Bullington, daughter, Loralei Skoropat, brothers, Jacob (Misty) Skoropat and Peter (Diana) Skoropat, fiance’, Kelly Bannister and stepdaughter, Dalila “DJ” Bannister.

A memorial service will be held later. Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422.

