OBITUARY: Mary Jo Klinkel

Mary Jo Klinkel passed away peacefully at her residence with her family and friends. She was 90 years old.

She was born in Chicago but lived in several states before moving to Nashville, TN then to Murfreesboro, TN 46 Years ago. She was a past president of NAMI in Rutherford County.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Earl Dean Klinkel, parents, Jennings Bryant and Mary Maybelle Daniel, son, Kris Klinkel, sister, Dorothy Blaze and Shirley Stinson, and brothers, Ronald Daniel, Jennings Bryant Daniel Jr. and George Daniel.

She is survived by her daughter, Cleone Klinkel, grandchildren, Josh Klinkel and Adam Klinkel and great-grandchildren, Kaylie, Hayden and Brayden and multiple nieces and nephews.

A service will be held for Mary Jo on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Benny Woods officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. https://www.jenningsandayers.com

