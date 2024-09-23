OBITUARY: Shirley Blackwell Knight

Shirley Blackwell Knight, age 88 of Tullahoma, TN, but formerly of Smyrna, TN, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2024.

A native of Elmore County, AL, she was the daughter of the late Claudie F. and Annie King Blackwell.

Mrs. Knight was also preceded in death by her husband Haskel Knight, brothers, Melvin Blackwell and William E. Blackwell, and a sister, Annie Ruth Wadsworth.

Mrs. Knight is survived by her daughter, Pamela “Pam” Lewis and her husband Paul of Tullahoma, TN; granddaughter, Tracie Reed and her husband Matt of Normandy, TN; and great-grandchildren, Nehemiah, Finley, and Micah Reed all of Normandy, TN.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at Pineview Memorial Gardens in Wetumpka, AL with Paul Lewis officiating.

Mrs. Knight attended Highland Hills Church of Christ in Tullahoma, TN, and retired from the United States Postal Service after 21 years of service.

