OBITUARY: Larry Joe Dalzell

Larry Joe Dalzell, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away unexpectedly on September 7, 2024, in a work accident.

Born in Watertown, SD, on March 21, 1973, Larry lived a life full of warmth, joy, and generosity.

From a young age, Larry cherished his time on his Grandpa Joe’s farm, which instilled in him a love for life and a deep connection to the land. Known for being the life of the party, Larry had a unique gift for making everyone feel like a friend. His infectious spirit and memorable presence left a lasting impression on all who met him. His friends were like family to him, and he was always ready to lend a hand or offer a shirt off his back.

Larry had an immense love for animals, often rescuing those in need and giving them a home filled with care and affection.

Larry’s greatest passion was his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jess, their five children, Dylan (Alyssa) Kroger, Zoey, Charley, Ruby, and Rocky; his brother, Duff (Leah) Dalzell; his sister, Jahnel Knippling; his father, Larry Dalzell; his stepdad, Karl Knippling; his granddaughters, Norah and Alyson; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends across the globe, will miss him dearly.

He was also passionate about motorcycles and music, finding joy and freedom in the open road and rhythm of his favorite tunes.

Larry’s career was marked by his dedication and hard work. Throughout his life, he worked on building water tanks, a job he excelled at with skill and pride. He was known as a remarkably good worker, bringing both expertise and a strong work ethic to every project.

Larry will be joining his mother, Connie Knippling; his grandparents; and his aunt, Peggy Dalzell in the afterlife.

A visitation to honor Larry’s life will be held at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 PM. Larry Joe Dalzell’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him, and he will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers https://gofund.me/f117f31c

HEAVEN IS ABOUT TO GET SHOOK UP.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email