OBITUARY: Martha Carol Hudson VanDervort

Martha Carol Hudson VanDervort passed away on January 15, 2025 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital after falling at her home. Martha Carol Hudson VanDervort She was 93 years old. Family and friends called her Martie, Mom, and Mimmy. To signal her affection for all she knew, she was known to sign birthday and graduation cards as “M3.”

Martie was born to Harry Stuart Hudson and Ruth Woolsey Hudson on March 12, 1931 in Atlanta, Georgia. As a two-year-old, she moved for the first time with her parents to Bristol, Tennessee where her mother’s family lived. For the rest of her life, though travels would take her far and wide, she considered East Tennessee her home.

In March 1950, Martie graduated from a high school then known as “Manila American” in the Philippines. Soon after returning stateside, she married Robert Wade VanDervort, Sr., who became her husband of more than 50 years, and they set to growing a family while stationed at U.S. Air Force bases across the United States and the Philippines. Their last base was Sewart AFB in Smyrna, Tennessee, so they settled in Murfreesboro in 1965 with their seven children. After Martie retired as a nurse, they moved to Florida for a few years. Mimmy and Pap’s final act together began in 1995 when they returned to Murfreesboro, Tennessee to be closer to family.

Mimmy is survived by her brother, Stuart Hudson, her children Jim VanDervort, Carol Hawkins (Tim), Susan Lynch (Lyle), Scott VanDervort, John VanDervort (Dorothy), and daughter-in-law Lydia VanDervort, 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and countless friends she embraced as family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wade VanDervort, Sr., and sons Robert Wade VanDervort, Jr., and Eric VanDervort, and daughter-in-law, Carol VanDervort.

With a gift for leaning in to listen and know you better, Mimmy was the coolest person anyone ever met. She was quick to share stories about her life or about the latest book she was reading, opinions about how quickly the world seemed to change, and suggestions for the next time you should return home. Even though she thought most people talk too fast, she would want you to call your grandmother.

Celebration of Life will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Saturday, January 25 at 1:00 with visitation from 10:00 to 1:00. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

Flowers are welcomed but donations are encouraged to St Mark’s Methodist Church in Murfreesboro to support the SAGES ministry.

