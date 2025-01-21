OBITUARY: Ella Virginia Smith

Services for Ella Virginia Smith of Murfreesboro, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 17, 2025, at the age of 91, will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM until services at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 25th. Burial will be at Gardens of Memory on Manchester Hwy in Morrison, TN.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Donald Ward Smith in 2011. She was the daughter of Margaret Rollins and was also preceded in death by sisters Velma, Hannah, and brothers Johnny and Marcus.

She was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Virginia is survived by daughters Paula Lieb (Jim) and Cathy Phillips (Jeff), grandchildren Stephanie Spicer (Daniel), Brent Hulsey (Rebecca), Amanda Farris (John), Donald “DJ” Phillips (Samantha), Taylor Phillips and great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Donovan, Addison, Lila, Jayden, Cali, Isaiah, and Aaralyn.

Virginia was an all-star basketball player at Morrison H.S. and led her team to Statewide recognition and won numerous awards for her outstanding play. She loved to cook and did so for countless family celebrations and holidays. Her signature homemade fried apple pies were the hit of every holiday season. Virginia loved being outdoors and spent weeks camping with her family and friends on Center Hill Lake.

Extended family will serve as pallbearers

