OBITUARY: Jacqueline Elizabeth ‘Jackie’ Erchul Horan

Jacqueline Elizabeth “Jackie” Erchul Horan, born on November 12, 1942, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2025, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was 82 years old.

Jackie spent the majority of her life in Milwaukee – with a fun few years in California – before retiring to Murfreesboro, where she enjoyed her later years just down the road from her twin brother Jeffrey. She will be remembered for her warmth, her easy laugh, and the love she shared with her family.

She is survived by her brothers Jeffrey and Jamie and preceded in death by her parents Fred and Fran and her brother Freddie. Jackie was a devoted and cherished aunt to Terri, Tim, Todd, and Tracy. Her love extended across generations as a great-aunt to Caitlin, Kelly, Quinn, Joell, and Gibson and a great-great-aunt to Riley, Fox, Reagan, and Paxton. She also leaves behind her beloved dog Marley (aka Sweet Pea), who brought her much joy and companionship.

Jackie’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. May her legacy of kindness and love bring comfort to all who mourn her passing.

Visitation with the family will be from 2:00-3:00 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025, at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with a Memorial service at 3:00 pm. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

