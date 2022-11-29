OBITUARY: Marilyn Formato

Marilyn Formato, age 75, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 21st, 2022, at Viviant Healthcare.

She was born on August 17th, 1947, in Murphysboro, IL. In 1986, Marilyn moved to Murfreesboro, TN, with her husband, Robert “Bob” Formato, where they lived for the next 36 years together.

She worked as a register clerk associate at JC Penny for many years and was also a loyal member of St.Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Marilyn is survived by her loving husband Robert Formato; their 3 daughters, Lisa M. Neal of St. Louis, MO, Pauline A. Aubertin of St. Louis, MO, and Lucretia R. Higgerson; grandchildren, Nicholas, Patrick, Brad, Bill, Camryn, Lindsay, Britney, and Dylan; brother Paul Underwood of Murfreesboro; and a number of other great-grandchildren.

