Manita Steele Bennett, age 57, of Smyrna, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

She is survived by her children, William Bradley Allen and Nikki Bennett; parents, William and Patricia Goodson Steele Jr; grandson, Trent Allen; sisters, Rhonda Cook and Angela Harden; brother-in-law, Richard Katchur; nephew, Daniel Harden; niece, Ashley Cook; and her faithful canine companion, Pixie.

Manita enjoyed cooking and painting. She loved watching and cheering on her children when playing sports. She was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and friend and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Visitation will begin an hour prior to service.