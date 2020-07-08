Mildred L. Smotherman Eaton, age 90 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. A native of Bedford County, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Ethel Pope Smotherman. Mrs. Eaton was also preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Eaton, Sr., and a brother, J. W. Smotherman, and sisters, Beulah Bryant, Frances Hibdon, and Ruby Langford.

Mrs. Eaton is survived by a son, Lee Eaton, Jr. and his wife Leann of Lascassas, TN; granddaughter, Evie Leigh Eaton of Lascassas, TN; nephew, Mike Barrett and his wifeTwyla of Murfreesboro, TN; and other nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 10:30 AM Friday at the Smotherman Cemetery in the Mildand community with Bruce Higdon officiating. Burial will follow in the Smotherman Cemetery.

Mrs. Eaton was a member of Northfield Boulevard Church of Christ, a seamstress, and a homemaker.

An online guestbook for the Eaton family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.