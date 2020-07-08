Matt Clark, age 48 of Antioch, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro. He was born in Banner Elk, North Carolina and worked for Central Transport.

Survivors include his mother, Carrie Banner of Antioch; sisters, Tabatha Pamperin of Murfreesboro and Angie Nelson of Smyrna; aunts, Barbara Campbell and husband Dallas of Clearwater, FL, Sally Michaels and husband Jim of Hammond, IN; nieces, Brittney Birdsong and husband Josh of Greenbrier, TN, Ashley Nelson of Leland, NC, and a nephew, Lukus Chapman of Smyrna; and a host of other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Dorothy Buckles.

Visitation will be 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m. EST at Johnson Roan View Cemetery in Roan Mountain, TN.

