Gloria Jean Reeves, age 77 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. A native of Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Manson Bass and Mildred Louise Way Hartman. She was also preceded in death by her step-father, James Thomas Hartman; her husband, Leonard Lee Reeves; a daughter, Kimberly Stanley, and a sister, Patricia Hartman.

Mrs. Reeves is survived by a son, Daryl Reeves of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Torri Marvin and her husband Dale of LaVergne, TN, and Shonda Thomas and her husband, C. J. of Springfield, TN; brothers, James Harold Hartman and Joe Wayne Hartman both of McMinnville, TN; sister, Joyce Hamilton of Nashville, TN; Ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday at Mapleview Cemetery with Pastor Bobby Goode officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Reeves was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and a homemaker.

