Emma Irene Johnson, age 94 of Murfreesboro, TN, died Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born in Shelbyville, January 30, 1926, a daughter of the late Carl and Dona Robinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 70 years, Burt Johnson; a son, Rodney Burton Johnson; and a sister, Colleen Robinson Brown.

Irene is survived by her brother, Paul Kenneth (Joyce) Robinson of McDonald, Tennessee; children, Dennis Byron (Debbie) Johnson of Heber, AZ, and Mitzi Johnson Sadler of Colleyville, TX; six grandchildren, Chris Johnson, Tammy Shust, Jarrod Johnson, Courtney Hillman, Justin Sadler, Lindsay Williamson; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She grew up in Murfreesboro and graduated summa cum laude from Central High School in 1943. She married William Burton (Burt) Johnson in 1947. They lived in Smyrna, Tullahoma, Columbia, and Nashville, TN. In 1974 they moved to Irving, TX where Irene worked and later retired from Lonestar Gas Company. While in Texas, Irene became a member of the DAR, UDC, Colonial Dames and The Jamestown Society as well as other state and county historical societies. Genealogy was a fulfilling activity for almost 30 years. She was also an avid reader.

In 2003 they moved back to Murfreesboro and joined Third Baptist Church, where they were active members. At the time of her death, Irene was a resident of Stones River Manor.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Steve Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

