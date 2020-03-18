Maggie Mae Thacker Leach, age of 79, of Milton, Tennessee was called home on March 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Zella (Martin) Thacker of Mt. Vernon, KY, Betty Sue (Thacker) Bullen of Mt. Vernon, KY, Bobby Thacker of Conway, KY, and Ruth Thacker of Cynthiana, KY.

She is survived by her husband, Austin Leach, of Milton, TN, sister Patricia Thacker of Lexington, KY, sister Ruby (Thacker) Lawson of Berea, KY, daughter, Leandra Greene (Tommy) of Murfreesboro, TN, two beloved granddaughters Sarah and Amanda, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of a service or flowers, the family ask you make a donation to an autism research charity. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Leach family at www.woodfinchapel.com.