OBITUARY: Linda Jean Jackson

Linda Jean Jackson, age 71 of Smyrna passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at her residence.

She was preceded in death by parents, James and Pattie Taylor; husband, Bobby Charles Jackson; brothers, Kenny Nabors and Jackie Nabors; and sisters, Mary Horton, and Judy

Nabors.

She is survived by daughter, Tammy ( Alain Guydan) Wolf; son, Bobby Jackson; brother, Charles (Bobbie June) Nabors; sister, Shirley (Ronnie) Dickens; special friend of over 15 years, Bill Hollis; grandchildren, Lindsey (Joseph) Carr, Charles (Brittany Peek) Wolf; great grandchildren, Emma, Joseph, Paislyn, Ensley, and Daniel (arriving in December); special family members, Katie Wolf, Matt Stinnett and Michael Hollis and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She loved her dogs and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed fishing, playing solitaire and listening to her bible on her tablet. She attended Mt. Juliet Church of Christ and worked for Tridon for over 35 years.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr., Lebanon. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers will be Michael Wolf, Charles Wolf, Lindsey Carr, Alain Guydan, Michael Hollis, Daniel Bond, & Chuck Jackson.

Mrs. Linda’s favorite color was purple. In honor of her, the family request if possible to wear purple. Interment follows in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com

