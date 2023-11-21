OBITUARY: Thomas ‘Dallas’ Cook

Thomas “Dallas” Cook of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on November 17, 2023 at the age of 90.

He was born December 7, 1932, the son of the late Ernest L. Cook and Varena Cook.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Nora Mai Summers and his beloved wife of 66 years, Wanda F. Cook.

Dallas is survived by his children, Mitzi Griffin and husband Greg of Oliver Springs, TN, Dallise Temple and husband Vernon of Murfreesboro, TN, Lisa Hollis and husband Dr. Robert of Lexington, TN; six grandchildren, Amanda Weaver, Jessica Griffin, Josh Griffin, Tabitha Lehr, Jodie McCrary, Teekay Kelly, Michelle Hollis; great grandchildren, Kaylee, Brennen, Madison, Myles, Adelin, Milo, Penelope; and one great-great grandchild, Fayelyn.

Dallas was a longtime resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was a standout football player for Central High School as a Tennessee State Champion in 1950. The paper wrote the team had “the most balanced backfield in Middle Tennessee.” These four players divided the responsibilities of guiding Murfreesboro to the state crown and all turned in far above average performances. The players mentioned were Earl Roberts, Dallas Cook, George Harvey, and Brock Sanders. All four received recognition on All- Middle Tennessee honors teams. They remained in touch throughout the years and even had a spot on the local radio to reminisce about their state tournament coached by TSSAA Hall of Famer Lee Pate. Under his leadership, the team dedicated their new building with a state championship. Dallas also lettered in basketball under Coach Pate.

After high school, Dallas was awarded a full scholarship to play football for MTSU. While attending MTSU, Dallas approached the golf coach and asked, “if he challenged one of the players and beat them, could he be on the team?” Well, the coach was amused and agreed to the challenge. He won the match and became a walk-on to the MTSU Golf Team. Dallas graduated from MTSU in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Studies.

During college Dallas met the love of his life, Wanda. After college, Wanda and Dallas moved to Aberdeen, Maryland where he served in the Army and was ranked as a First Lieutenant when leaving the Army to start his own construction company. After a few years, he merged with a larger firm and was the superintendent over commercial construction. Some of his projects included the Blue Raider Stadium, MTSU dorms, Oakland High School and several hotels in Nashville. After many years in the construction business, he obtained his surveyors license and surveyed for many years until his retirement.

Dallas had many interests and loved all things outdoors. He enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, and boating with his family at Center Hill Lake over the years. Dallas passed away after an extended illness. The family has comfort in knowing that Dallas will “Dance again in heaven with Wanda.”

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

If friends so choose, memorials may be sent to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 907 E. Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 or a charity of your choice.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/