Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee Announces Program’s Staff Restructure

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee (BBBSMT) announces a significant staff restructure, taking a bold step forward in our continuous efforts to ignite the power and promise of youth in the Middle Tennessee area.

In service to over 800 youth each year, BBBSMT agency leaders worked collaboratively with the support of the board of directors to restructure its existing Program delivery department and add additional staff to ensure the organization can continue to meet the needs of the community.

“A right structured team lets us work more effectively and efficiently– allowing us to make a greater impact with our youth. Under the newly implemented structure, BBBSMT professionals are better supported and equipped to balance creating and supporting long-lasting mentor relationships, ” says Chief Impact Officer, Bryan Currie.

“We have invested great care and time to create the new structure tapping the expertise of our board of directors and human resource experts as guides. “We have accomplished talent in-house and are committed to investing in, developing, and growing our team”, says Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Hudson-Gant.

BBBSMT announces its new VP and four directors:

• Leigh-Ann Trace – VP of Program Operations

• Lauren Fenn – Director of Recruitment and Community Engagement

• Katherine White- Director of Community-Based Programs

• Tara Dixon – Director of Site-Based Programs

• Jessica Corser – Director of Program Development

BBBSMT looks forward to the positive impact these changes will bring to the organization!