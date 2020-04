Lena Russell – Age 84 of La Vergne, TN. April 20, 2020.

Preceded in death by husband, John Charles Russell, Jr. Survived by daughter, Linda Berry; sons, Johnny Russell, Raymond Russell, David Russell and Randy (Nikki) Russell; grandchildren, Dillow Russell and Michelle Berry; 3 great granddaughters; sister, Margaret Blankenship of Gallatin, TN.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery (Garden of the Good Shepherd). Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.